Home / Cities / Pune district reports 7 deaths, 628 new Covid-19 cases

Pune district reports 7 deaths, 628 new Covid-19 cases

cities Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 21:36 IST
Steffy Thevar
Steffy Thevar
         

PUNE The Pune district reported seven deaths due to Covid-19 infection and 628 fresh cases in 24 hours on Wednesday, according to the state health department.

This takes the final toll to 3.72 lakh Covid-19 cases of which 3.50 lakh have recovered, 7,796 have been reported dead and 13,743 are active cases undergoing treatment in hospitals or in home isolation.

Pune city reported 294 new cases taking the total count to 1,90, 883 and one death which took the death toll to 4,406. Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) reported 161 new cases taking the final count to 93, 399 and two deaths took the death toll to 1,277.

Pune rural reported 173 new cases taking the final count to 87, 821 and four deaths which took the death toll to 2,077 according to the state health department.

The department reported that 4,913 patients were discharged on Wednesday taking the final count of such cases to over 18.24 lakh. The recovery rate in the state is 94.62%. Also, 3,537 new cases in the state were reported taking the total to over 19.28 lakh. In addition, 70 Covid-19 deaths were reported in the state taking the death toll to 50,603. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.56%.

Out of 1,26,72,259 laboratory samples, 19,28,603 have been tested positive (15.22%) for Covid-19 until December 30. Currently 2,80,682 people are in home quarantine and 3,127 people are in institutional quarantine.

