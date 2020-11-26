Pune district reports 978 positive cases, 9 deaths on Thursday

cities

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 21:00 IST

Pune: Pune district reported 978 positive cases and nine deaths on Thursday due to Covid-19, as per the state health department. The number takes the progressive positive count to 349,792. Of these total cases, 323,559 have recovered, 7,346 were declared dead and 18,887 are active cases.

While the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) reported 443 fresh positives taking the total Covid count to 178,979, and three deaths in the last 24 hours till Thursday evening which took the death toll to 4,174.

Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) reported 227 fresh positives taking the total Covid cases to 88,118 and three deaths in the last 24 hours till Thursday evening which took the death tally to 1,248.

Pune rural reported 308 fresh positives taking the total Covid cases to 82,695 and three deaths in the last 24 hours till Thursday evening. The death toll is 1,891.

Pune district virus cases

Covid-19 cases: 349,792

Recovered patients: 323.559

Deaths: 7,346

Active cases: 18,887

New cases: 978

New deaths: 9