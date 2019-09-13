Pune district to receive 35,000 voting machines from Karnataka, UP

cities

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 15:13 IST

PUNE: The district election commission will receive 35,000 voting machines from Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh to facilitate the voting process in the district for the forthcoming assembly elections.

Mrinalini Sawant, deputy district election officer said the machines are needed as the existing machines in the district have been sealed in the Bhosari godown due to certain legal issues.

All the voting machines including 15,882 ballot units, 7,941 control units and 7, 977 VVPAT machines have been sealed due to a case in the Bombay high court with regards to the results of the Lok Sabha elections in the district.

Monica Singh, former deputy district election officer said, in view of this, the district election office had requested for a total of 35,000 machines which includes 13,675 ballot units, 10,000 control units and 11,109 VVPAT machines to be brought from Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh.

The total number of voters in the district currently stands at 76.86 lakhs who will vote in the 21 assembly constituencies in the district. Of these, Pune city has a total of eight assembly constituencies.

Pune has a total of 30.82 lakh voters out of which the highest number of voters are in the Hadapsar assembly constituency. After the Lok Sabha elections, 1.37 lakh voters were added to the voting list in the district.

First Published: Sep 13, 2019 15:13 IST