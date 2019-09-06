Pune Festival: 31st edition begins on a high note

cities

Pune: The 31st Pune Festival inauguration at Ganesh Kala Krida Rangmanch was attended by NCP chief Sharad Pawar; Jaykumar Rawal, state environment and tourism minister; former MP Chhagan Bhujbal; actor Shatrughan Sinha; Abhimanyu Kale, managing director of Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation; Uttam Pacharne, chairman, Lalit Kala Kendra, Delhi, MLA Supriya Sule and Suresh Kalmadi, president, Pune Festival.

Pawar said, “I am happy that I could be a part of the 31st year of the festival. I had once told him (Kalmadi) that never let anything fall short for artistes and Punekars. Rahul Bajaj is one of the few industrialists who lives near his factory.”

Pawar said that every year on March 30, Bajaj calls him to ask him about his new plans. “He enquires what new project or social service I am looking at and voluntarily offers an amount to me.”

Kalmadi said, “I owe the success of the Pune Festival to Punekars. Starting something is always easy, however maintaining it year after year is a challenge. The festival committee gave Rs 2 lakh to CM Relief Fund for flood relief measures.

Bhujbal said, “The festival is not limited to Pune anymore. Its popularity has reached across the globe. We faced many challenges in the last 31 years, but the show must always go on.”

Sinha said, “I am glad to be amongst the likes of Rahul Bajaj, who changed the landscape of the auto industry.”

Rawal said, “The programme provides a great platform for new artistes, art, culture, and sports.”

The ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ was presented to veteran industrialist Rahul Bajaj and veteran actor Prem Chopra. Bajaj shared, “I am thankful and grateful for this award. I came to Pune in 1965 from Mumbai. I am a Punekar and I am so glad to be settled in Chinchwad. Yes we do have problems in the city, for example traffic and drainage. Yet, I still feel it is one of the most important cities in the country.”

Chopra said, “I feel very tall and proud today because I am amongst the real achievers who have done so much for the benefit of the country.”

Actors Subodh Bhave, Prashant Damle and Amey Wagh; secretary of Maharashtra Sahitya Parishad Milind Joshi; woman entrepreneur Usha Kakade and body builder Sangram Chougule were honoured with the Pune Festival Award.

The highlights of the inauguration ceremony included a ‘Japanese Dancicle Tyko’ performed by 11 Indian disciples of Manisha Sathe with Kathak. This was the first time the stage of Pune Festival was graced by such a fusion performance. This was followed by ‘Aapla Keral’ showcasing the rich cultural traditions of Kerala in form of Kathakali, Bharatnatyam, Mohiniatyam, Thiruvathirkali, Kuchipudi and other various dance forms performed by 40 artistes in traditional costumes. The finale cultural bonanza was a fusion dance of Lavani and Ghumar in performed Teja Devkar, Sanskriti Balgude, Bhargavi Chirmule, Manasi Musale, Girija Prabhu and Vaishnavi Patil. The sequence was choreographed by Nikita Moghe of Payal Vrund.

Krishnakant Kudale, who served as the chief coordinator of the Pune Festival since its inception, passed away last year. A film offering tribute to him was screened at the venue. Sudhir Gadgil and Durriya Shifchandler compered the show. The opening ceremony was followed by the All India Urdu Mushaira with famous Urdu poets.

