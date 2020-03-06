e-paper
Pune hospital performs Maharashtra's first small bowel transplant

Pune hospital performs Maharashtra’s first small bowel transplant

cities Updated: Mar 06, 2020 10:28 IST
PUNE: Maharashtra’s first-ever small bowel transplant was performed on a 27-year-old male in the small hours of Friday, the Zonal Transplant Coordination Committee (ZTCC) said.

The organ was transported from ZTCC Mumbai in the middle of the night and the transplant surgery on the patient from Thane was performed at around 3 am at Pune’s Jupiter Hospital in Baner, said Aarati Gokhale, ZTCC Pune central coordinator.

“We received this organ from ZTCC Mumbai through ROTTO (Regional Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation), Mumbai. The donor was from Fortis Hospital, Mulund and organs were allocated to us because we had two patients registered for small bowel transplants in our zone,” Gokhale said.

She said that this was the first-ever small bowel transplant in the state and that previously, two such transplants have been done in Chennai and Delhi.

The transplant was successfully done with close coordination by traffic police teams from Mumbai, Raigad highway, Pune rural and city police who maintained a green corridor last night, she said.

