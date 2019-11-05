Pune man booked for giving triple talaq to wife

cities

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 21:06 IST

PUNE: A man from Pune was booked for sending a notice of triple talaq to his wife. The law, Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, received the President of India's ascent on July 31, 2019.

The man was identified as Javed Nasir Shaikh, 32, a resident of Mundhwa in Hadapsar, while the complainant was identified as his estranged wife Rinaz Javed Shaikh, 29, a resident of Manjri area near Hadapsar.

The notice was sent in Marathi where the man mentioned that he did not wish to be married to her. He then wrote, in Marathi, three times that he is giving talaq to his estranged wife, according to assistant police inspector PM Lonare of Manjri police outpost who is investigating the case.

“He sent it by registered post to her,” said API Lonare.

The couple has been estranged for over a year since the woman lodged a complaint of domestic violence against him. Subsequently, a case under Section 498(a) (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) of Indian Penal Code was registered against the 32-year-old man at Hadapsar police station. A process of their divorce is also underway in the court. A case under Sections 3 and 4 of Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019 was registered at Hadapsar police station against Shaikh.