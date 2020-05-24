e-paper
Pune max temp forecast to hit 40 deg C

cities Updated: May 24, 2020 20:45 IST
Parts of Maharashtra have witnessed the heat wave forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), with temperatures in Nagpur at 46.7 degrees Celsius on Sunday, Pune recorded a maximum temperature of 39.8 degrees Celsius, 3.6 degrees higher than the normal, average temperature for this time of the year.

According to the IMD the heat wave conditions are observed in parts of Maharashtra, apart from Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana, due to a western disturbance and cyclonic circulation over the south east Arabian sea and its neighbourhoods.

The weather department has forecast mercury to soar to 40 degrees Celsius in Pune, with a clear sky on May 25.

However, by May 30, the city can expect thunder activity with lightning.

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
