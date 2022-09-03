0.1 million vaccines to be procured for lumpy skin disease: ZP officials
Pune zilla parishad (ZP) is procuring 0.1 million doses of vaccines in addition to supply of vaccine from the state and union governments to check spread of lumpy skin disease
Pune: In an emergency procurement, the Pune zilla parishad is procuring 0.1 million doses of vaccines in addition to supply of vaccine from the state and union governments to check spread of lumpy skin disease. Mobile ambulances from adjoining taluka would support vaccination efforts of these talukas. Ring vaccination would be carried out as a preventive measure to ensure that cases of lumpy skin disease are controlled, said officials. Pune district reported a second death on Saturday due to the disease taking the death toll to 13 in Maharashtra.
As per the department of animal husbandry, cases of lumpy skin disease are reported across 12 districts in Maharashtra. Total cases so far have increased to 997 in the state. Maharashtra reported 13 deaths, including two from Pune district, 10 from Jalgaon and one from Ahmednagar district this year.
Ayush Prasad, chief executive officer (CEO), Pune zilla parishad (ZP), said that the Pune ZP animal husbandry department under the guidance of the commissionerate of animal husbandry, Government of Maharashtra is taking necessary steps to contain the outbreak of lumpy skin disease and ensure best of treatment to cattle.
“Grampanchayats have been allowed to spend money to take preventive measures such as spraying of anti-vector in cattle sheds. We are making emergency procurement of 0.1 million doses of vaccines in the next few days. This procurement will be in addition to supply of vaccines from state and union governments. Vaccines will be sent to Indapur, Ambegaon and Junnar talukas. Mobile ambulances from adjoining taluka would support vaccination efforts of these talukas,” said Prasad.
He said the veterinary college from Satara district would provide support to field doctors in treatment through guidance and camps. “All efforts are being made to prevent loss of life and we have been successful in this regard,” he said.
-
