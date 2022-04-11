1 dead, 25 injured in accident on Pune-Ahmednagar highway
PUNE One person was killed and 25 others were injured after a car hit a luxury bus on the Pune-Ahmednagar highway on Sunday night, police said.
The incident took place at Bajrangwadi in Shirur at around 11.30 pm when a car moving in the direction of Pune rammed with the bus due to which the bus driver lost control leading to the accident. Following the incident, the bus driver lost control over the wheels and overturned slid into an open space of a restaurant and rammed onto a stationary car along the highway.
Eyewitnesses said that the bus skid at least three hundred metres away from the road into a private parking lot of a hotel.
The police have identified the deceased as Vishal Baban Saswade (34), who was driving the car while out of the 25 wounded were passengers on the bus, three of them have sustained grievous injuries and were admitted to a Shikrapur-based private hospital.
Some of the passengers have been identified as Deepak Narendra Agarwal (28), Manikchand Chimanlal Jain (67), Harishkumar Viyananad Dube (33), Sharayau Manish Jakhte (22), Prakash Appasaheb Turatmak (64), Puja Kisan Khairnar (29), Mukesh Vedprakash Suravase (29), Sheetal Deepal Choughule (33), Kushagra Deepak Chougule (8) and Nagesh Haribhau Shingade (48).
The bus was going to Ahmednagar at the time of the incident.
Shikrapur police inspector Hemant Shedge, said, “The car was going towards Pune and the driver lost control due to high speed, jumped the divider and hit the luxury bus which was moving towards Ahmednagar. The bus driver lost control and the bus turned overboard and hit at least three vehicles, mostly cars. Since the bus was speeding, it skidded further onto the open space and rammed into other vehicles,” he said.
A FIR has been registered against car driver under sections 279, 304 (A), 337, 338, 427 and MVA Act 184.
Traffic came to standstill for three hours after the accident.
-
Two ‘seek’ admission to Kanpur’s GSVM medical college on fake allotment letters
A week after a female student from Uttarakhand came to seek admission to MBBS course in Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Memorial Medical College here on forged allotment letter, two other females on Monday produced fake allotment letters before the college authorities for admission to the same course, said medical college principal Dr Sanjay Kala.
-
Woman, paramour held for ‘killing’ husband in Tarn Taran village
A 40-year-old woman and her paramour have been arrested for the murder of her husband Hira Singh (45) at Tatle village falling under the Bhikhiwind sub-division, the police said on Monday. The case was registered on the complaint of the deceased's elder brother, Sukhdev Singh (50) of Tatle village. He accused Randeep Kaur of Ghariala village and Angrej Singh of Makhu village in Ferozepur district of killing his brother. Bhikhiwind station house officer Jaswant Singh said the accused have been arrested.
-
Odisha championship: 3 arrested for allegedly sexually abusing minor athlete
Three senior athletes of Odisha participating in long jump and middle distance running in Odisha State (Senior and Junior) Athletics Championship now underway in Bhubaneswar were arrested on Monday after a minor athlete accused them of sexually abusing him, police said. Suraj Thakur, participated in 1,500 metre while DJagannath Das participated in 3,000 metre steeplechase events. Ashish Patra, took part in the long jump.
-
Ghaziabad school shut, Noida school goes online after Covid spread
Three students enrolled at two private schools in Ghaziabad have tested positive for coronavirus, while 16 cases including three among teachers were reported from a school in Noida, officials said on Monday. One of the schools, located in Ghaziabad's Indirapuram, has announced three days' closure while the school in Noida has moved to online mode of classes for a week in a bid to break the chain of infection, according to their officials.
-
School timings in Pune likely to be revised due to heatwave conditions in state
PUNE As the state is witnessing heatwave conditions, the education department has instructed all the schools to reschedule their timings in the morning hours. In some districts, the temperature has gone above 40 degrees Celsius. With the help of the local district administration, schools can reschedule timings for this month. Also, a holiday can be given in extreme situations, said officials. While from April 2 the state government has allowed full capacity at schools.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics