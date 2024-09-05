10 arrested, three minors detained in Andekar murder case 

In connection with the murder of former Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) corporator Vanraj Andekar, police arrested 10 individuals and detained three minors on Wednesday. Authorities are still searching for two more suspects. All the accused were detained by a team of Bharti Vidyapeeth Police from Mangaon in Raigad district on Tuesday and were produced in court on Wednesday. They were formally arrested after first-class judicial Magistrate AC Birajdar granted police custody to the accused till September 12. Police said the investigation has revealed that the suspects conspired to commit the murder. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused have been identified as Aniket Dudhbhate, Tushar Kadam, Deepak Toramkar, Akash Mhaske, Ajinkya Surwase from Ambegaon Pathar, Sameer Kale from Yewalewadi, Vivek Kadam, and Umesh Kirve from Dattanagar.

Police said the investigation has revealed that the suspects conspired to commit the murder. Senior Police Inspector Shabeer Syed of the Crime Branch has stressed the importance of the 14-day custody to probe the use of weapons and other details.

Assistant public prosecutor Neelam Yadav-Ithape said, “Investigation is at very initial level, police have already arrested five accused. To investigate all together to ascertain the motive, to ascertain the role of the accused police needs custodial interrogation.’’