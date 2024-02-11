10 BJP workers held for attack on journalist Nikhil Wagle’s car; 2 FIRs registered

A day after an attack on Nikhil Wagle’s car, ten Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers were arrested on Saturday. Two FIRs were registered in the incident said police. The vehicle in which Wagle was travelling, was attacked at Khandoji Baba Chowk on Friday (VIDEO GRAB)

The vehicle in which Wagle was travelling, was attacked at Khandoji Baba Chowk on Friday.

Wagle was escorted to Rasta Seva Dal’s office, where he was scheduled to give a speech, with the help of the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supporters and their alliance partners.

Wagle was to speak at “Nirbhay Bano” public meeting, organised by Rasta Seva Dal and other organisations, at Sane Guruji Smarak.

Pune police denied inaction while claiming that Wagle left for the venue against police advice and he dodged the law enforcing authorities by changing routes in an already “surcharged atmosphere” due to the controversial post.

In the first FIR, as per the complaint filed by Shraddha Jadhav, a case has been registered against BJP workers Deepak Pote, Ganesh Ghosh, Ganesh Sherla, Bapu Mankar, Swapnil Naik, Pratik Desarda, Dushant Mohol, Datta Sagare, Girish Mankar and Rahul Paygude under sections of 147,148,149, 336, 324 and 427 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The second FIR was registered by police constable Aniruddha Aanerao against Wagle, BJP Pune president Dheeraj Ghate, CP city chief Prashant Jagtap, Arvind Shinde of Congress, Nandkumar Gajanand Nage and Utpal Baburao Chandawar and Santosh Patole, organisers of the event and 200-250 others under sections 143, 188, of IPC and 37 (3) 135 of Maharashtra Police Act.

At least 33 people have been identified so far, said police.

Amitesh Kumar, police commissioner, said, “The process of arrests has started and strong action will be taken by the Pune city police against the accused persons.”

As the criticism against police mounted for alleged inaction to prevent violence, a statement was issued by the commissioner on Saturday.

“Wagle had made a controversial post due to which the atmosphere in Pune was surcharged…He was told not to leave the venue as agitators were present in large numbers,” said a statement issued by police.

Wagle still insisted on leaving though the police tried to convince him to hold on for some time till police secured the area, the police statement read, adding, that Wagle was also informed that due to heavy traffic on the streets, the process of detention was slow and was getting difficult to use force.

Police further claimed that when the car was attacked, the policemen in civil clothes were present between protestors and Wagle’s car although due to heavy traffic and bystanders present, police couldn’t evacuate Wagle from his car.

A controversy erupted after Wagle made offensive remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP leader LK Advani after it was announced that the latter would be conferred with Bharat Ratna.

Senior BJP leader Sunil Deodhar filed a complaint against the scribe at the Vishrambaug police station on Wednesday over the controversial comments.