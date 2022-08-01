10 deaths reported in PMC due to rabies this year

Since January, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits has reported at least one death due to rabies, highlighting the menace of stray dogs in the streets of Pune.

According to PMC health department officials, there have been 10 deaths reported in the year in the city limits.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), rabies is a vaccine-preventable viral disease. Dogs are the main source of human rabies deaths, contributing up to 99% of all rabies transmissions to humans. Interrupting transmission is feasible through vaccination of dogs and prevention of dog bites

Dr Sanjeev Wavare, assistant health chief with the health department of the PMC said that there have been many dog bites incidents in the city.

“There have been 10 deaths this year and on an average over 1,000 dog bites in each month. After dog bites, the patient should complete vaccination to prevent rabies. There were 3,631 dog bites in May which has been the highest this year,” said Dr Wavare.

According to experts, dog bites by unvaccinated dogs can cause rabies. The wound should be treated with complete care, vaccines and anti-rabies antibodies called immunoglobulins.

Dr Prashant Salve,veterinary doctor and livestock development officer (extension), panchayat samiti, Ambegaon said that stray dogs should be given vaccination.

“Many dogs do not have rabies symptoms as they are carriers, hence, the vaccination of stray dogs should be done. There should be more awareness among rabies even in families which own pets. In rural areas, if there are dogs that have rabies and they bite cattle, they may also get rabies. Through this infected cattle, humans can also catch the infection through skin aversion,” said Dr Salve.

He added that there should be more vaccination camps to vaccinate dogs. For puppies, vaccination should be started after 2 months of birth. After the first dose, there is a booster jab after three weeks. This vaccination should be repeated after a year,” said Dr Salve.

He added that in case of a dog bite, the wound should be cleaned and the patient should rush to the medical practitioner. “If the dog is rabid, the post-bite vaccination schedule should be followed and immunoglobulins should be taken. Immunoglobulin are antibodies that should be injected along with complete post-bite schedules followed by the patients on the advice of the medical practitioner,” said Dr Salve.

Headline: Fangs barred

Month – Dog bites – Rabies deaths

January – 2,462 – 2

February – 2,275 – 2

March – 2,480 – 1

April – 2,579 – 1

May – 3,631 – 3

June – 1,250 – 1

Source: PMC