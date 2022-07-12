10% more TB detections this year
Even as Covid-19 cases have reduced, there are 10% more Tuberculosis (TB) detections this year, according to health department officials. Till the end of June this year, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) detected 3,298 TB cases within city limits. Pimpri-Chinchwad reported 1,458 new cases of TB during the same time. The PMC reported a total 56 deaths due to TB till the end of June this year while the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) reported a total 39 deaths owing to TB during the same time. In June, the TB detection rate stood at 5.26% within PMC limits and 5.86% within PCMC limits. Whereas Pune rural reported a TB detection rate of 10.50% which is higher than the Maharashtra average of 6.05%, according to the district health department. In June, Pune district was leading in terms of TB case detection across Maharashtra. In 2021, 7,237 TB cases and 385 deaths were detected within Pune city limits. In 2020, 5,618 fresh TB cases were detected within Pune city limits.
Dr Prashant Bothe, Pune city TB control officer, said that ASHA workers are involved in detecting active TB patients. “Every ASHA worker visits homes to identify more cases. The introduction of six TruNat testing machines and two cartridge-based nucleic acid amplification tests (CBNAAT) has helped in the rapid diagnosis of TB. After detection of cases, we test the patients for multiple drug resistance and then start with the treatment,” said Dr Bothe.
Tuberculosis (TB) is an infectious disease caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis. Tuberculosis commonly affects the lungs, but can also affect other parts of the body. It spreads from person to person through the air, when people who are infected with TB cough, sneeze or otherwise transmit respiratory fluids through the air. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), an estimated 9.9 million people were diagnosed with TB and 1.5 million people died due to TB globally in 2020, despite it being a disease that can be both prevented and cured.
JEE Main 2022 session 1: Meerut boy tops in UP with 100 NTA score
LUCKNOW Meerut boy Saumitra Garg, 19, topped in the state in the JEE Main-2022 and is among the 14 candidates across India who got 100 NTA score in session 1 in paper 1 (BE/BTech). A student of Delhi Public School (Meerut), Saumitra has put all family celebrations on hold for the time being. Saumitra loves to read novels and scored 464th rank in Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana. Soumitra attended FIIT-JEE (Meerut) classes.
U.P. govt docs raise question over data mgmt in their transfers
The Provincial Medical Service Association, a body of government doctors working in the state, has written a letter to the director general, medical health, pointing towards an “error” in show cause notices issued to the hospitals regarding transfer of doctors. Over 250 government doctors have applied with health directorate stating their transfers were either incorrect or pleaded cancellation of the same on humanitarian ground.
Decongestion measures at Hebbal junction yielding result, say police
The Bengaluru city traffic police on Monday said that its experiment on Hebbal junction, one of the city's most congested points, is yielding results as the process is saving around 8-10 minutes of the commuters while crossing the flyover. Multiple agencies are trying to find short-term and long-term solutions to reduce traffic.
Tenders for Balbharti-Paud Road soon, PMC working on estimated cost
Tenders for the 2.1 km Balbharti-Paud road are likely to be floated soon, with the administration working out the estimated cost of the project. A public interest litigation was filed against the project by an environmental activist from the Nagrik Chetna Manch, which was later dismissed by the high court (HC). The Bharatiya Janata Party is in favour of this road and even made budgetary provision for it during their tenure.
UPPSC Initiative: Now ex-judges, army officers to also serve on PCS interview boards
Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has implemented a big change in the interview board of its most prestigious recruitment exam— the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Exam commonly known as PCS. Earlier, only those working as subject experts (professors from big educational institutions) as well as former and serving IAS and IPS officers were called as members of the interview board. But now the scope of the interview board members has been extended.
