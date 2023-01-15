10 vehicles gutted in fire at Pune RTO

Officials from the fire department stated that a fire that broke out on Sunday destroyed ten impounded vehicles, including buses and cars parked at the grounds of the Pune Regional Office (RTO) in Vishrantwadi.

According to fire brigade officials, they got a fire call at around 12:45 pm on Sunday. Immediately after the call, three fire tankers and two fire tenders from Yerawada, Naidu and Dhanori, fire stations rushed to the spot.

Nilesh Mahajan, fire brigade department’s public relations officer, said, “Total of ten vehicles including four cars, four luxury buses, one tempo and one dumper were totally damaged in the fire that broke out in RTO Vishrantwadi office premises.’’ Fortunately, no casualty has been reported in this incident, Mahajan added.

Mahajan further said, ”The fire was brought under control within 45 minutes.”

According to fire brigade officials, the fire may have started with one vehicle and spread to other vehicles. However, the exact reason behind the fire will be ascertained only after a detailed investigation.

RTO officials confirmed that all vehicles were impounded by the RTO officials and were parked on the premises of Vishrantwadi office.

Ajit Shinde, deputy RTO Pune, said,“ As much as ten of our impounded vehicles were damaged in the fire that broke out in the premises of our Vishrantwadi office. However, we are awaiting more details.”