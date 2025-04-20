10 young swimmers make splash across Palk Strait

Ten swimmers from from Barshi tehsil in Solapur district, aged between 9 and 14 years, successfully crossed 30 kilometres of Palk Straits between India and Sri Lanka on May 14. Nine-year-old Tanvi Navale became the youngest swimmer to cross the channel, according to their coach. the swimmers have been practicing for 10-12 hours in a day since last two and a half years across various coasts, including Malvan, Porbandar and Kerala areas. (HT)

The Palk Straits is a narrow body of water that separates India (Tamil Nadu) from Sri Lanka and is connected to the Gulf of Mannar. The strait is named after Robert Palk, a former governor of Madras Presidency. The event was held to commemorate the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

Balraje Pingle, coach, said, “The event was conducted under the supervision of the Indian Coast Guard and the Sri Lanka Navy. After two hours of delay due to rough weather, the expedition started at 6am and swimmers completed the distance in around 16 hours. They faced rough weather with wind speed of 40 km per hour causing waves of one to one and a half metres high.”

Tanvi, who took up swimming at 3, said, “It was a very joyful moment. Many of us were bitten by jellyfish. While there was darkness during some period, we choose to swim. As we had put in a lot of effort and spend money, we decided to not give up.”

Madhav Shinde, another swimmer said, “The opposite wind and waves were pleasant for me. I also want to attempt swimming in English Channel.”

Pingale said that the swimmers have been practicing for 10-12 hours in a day since last two and a half years across various coasts, including Malvan, Porbandar and Kerala areas. Indian Navy officer Madan Rai also offered training.

“We have applied for the certification from the India Book of Records and plan to cover seven important channels worldwide in a phased manner,” he said.

Vitthal Shinde, parent of Madhav Shinde, one of the swimmers, said, “Despite knowing the difficult weather conditions and a suggestion by the Navy to abort the activity, the children did not back off. As parent, it is a very proud moment for all of us.”

The participants

Tanvi Navale, 9; Shubhra Kadganchi, 9; Shaurya Navale, 10; Bhargavi Mule, 13; Jaisinh Shinde, 13; Madhav Shinde, 13; Singdha Jagtap, 9; Rudra Navale, 13; Swaraj Doifode, 13; Ranveer Satpute, 14