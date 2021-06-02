1,000 humorous books donated to police as gratitude for service during lockdown

As many as 1,000 humourous books were donated to the Pune police on June 1, 2021,as an acknowledgement and gratitude towards the way police boosted the confidence of the citizens during the lockdown.

The books were presented by Punya Bhushan foundation along with Rohan Prakashan.

“It is often said that humour in any form helps in reducing stress and tension and we wanted to thank the police for carrying out their duty and lending a helping hand to the citizens during the lockdown,” said Rohan Champanerkar of Rohan Prakashan.

Across Maharashtra, police have been on the street tackling movement in view of restrictions.

1,000 copies of selected humorous books published by Rohan Prakashan were donated to the police department, which were handed over to Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta, and deputy commissioner of police Mitesh Ghatte by president of Punya Bhushan foundation Satish Desai.

“Pune police has been working relentlessly, persistently and responsibly in such a catastrophic disaster since last year. The police department is working by taking care of the mood of the citizens and reassuring them from time to time. They often carry the responsibility of city discipline and order at the risk of their own lives. The time limit does not interfere with their work, but adds to their stress unknowingly, hence the idea of presenting them with some light reading material which will relax them,” said Champanerkar.

According to the commissioner of police, Amitabh Gupta, “Humour books are a great stressbuster and will also inculcate the idea of reading among the force and also create a lightweight atmosphere.”