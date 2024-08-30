1,054 defunct CCTVs put question mark over citizens’ security

PUNE: With 1,054 out of 2,909 close-circuit television cameras (CCTVs) installed across the city lying defunct for the past one year due to cable faults and lack of power supply, questions are being raised over traffic regulation, rising crime rates especially crimes against women, and accidents involving fatalities. While the onus for repairs of these CCTVs lies with the local police stations, lack of clarity has resulted in repair works not being carried out for a long time leading in turn to the breakdown of the CCTVs. So much so that the exorbitant expenditure over repairs of these CCTVs has become the latest bone of contention between the police and the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) with both washing their hands off the issue. HT Image

According to data furnished by the PMC, Samarth police station area has 139 non-functional CCTVs, upper Indira Nagar 100, Maharshi Nagar 71, Tadiwala Road 70, and Kondhwa 49.

Superintendent engineer, electrical department, PMC, Manisha Shekatkar, said, “After their installation, the control of the CCTVs has been handed over to the local police stations. The PMC has installed 2,909 CCTVs out of which 1,054 are non-functional.”

Civic activist Jaymala Dhankikar said, “At a time when crimes like Koyta gang attacks, house breaking thefts, fights, vehicle vandalism, and crimes against women are at an all-time high, the defunct CCTVs are further emboldening criminals. We have demanded installation of CCTVs in those areas that have none. Crores of taxpayers’ money has gone down the drain…”

The PMC had installed CCTVs in a bid to combat street crimes and increase citizens’ security. Whereas the Pune police controls surveillance and handling of all CCTVs as per the mandate signed between the civic body and the police department. The PMC, through its ward development fund and MLA and MP development fund, had installed CCTVs in all police station areas and live relay was given to the respective police station and police control room. All CCTV operations were linked to the Smart City Command and Control Centre. However, with the centre itself dysfunctional, there is now a question mark over the entire project as huge amounts have been spent on building the surveillance infrastructure.

Underlining the importance of CCTVs in crime prevention, Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar at a school principals and management meet, said, “The CCTV is like a ‘Suraksha Kavach (safety armour)’ and schools should invest in it. The cameras should be installed at proper locations. It is important to install them at proper spots as they deter those with wrong intentions. The police will provide guidance on installing the CCTVs.”