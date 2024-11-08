106 AI-powered CCTV cameras installed on E-way 

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has completed the installation of 106 CCTV cameras along the 94-kilometre Mumbai-Pune route as part of an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS), which is assisting highway traffic police in taking strong action against violators, with fines ranging from ₹500 to ₹2000 levied on errant car and other heavy vehicle drivers. According to the MSRDC, AI-administered cameras can detect up to 17 different types of traffic violations, ensuring complete surveillance and enforcement. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

During the first phase, the ITMS will deploy around 200 AI-enabled CCTV cameras set on gantries along the 94-kilometre stretch.

According to the MSRDC, AI-administered cameras can detect up to 17 different types of traffic violations, ensuring complete surveillance and enforcement. The ITMS, introduced by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) in collaboration with the state transport department, involves the installation of 430 advanced CCTV cameras along both sides of the high-speed corridor.

Anil Kumar Gaikwad, managing director, MSRDC said, “ITMS is helping us enforce traffic rules and improve safety on the expressway. High-speed driving on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway has caused numerous accidents, resulting in deaths and injuries. All the cameras and toll booths have been equipped with automatic number plate recognition, which enables the police to issue e-challans against the errant drivers.”

According to the MSRDC, all entries to the expressway have been equipped with weigh-in-motion machines for goods carriers, while weather monitoring systems have been installed at 11 locations. All existing emergency vehicles including 36 tow vans, cranes and ambulances have equipped vehicle tracking systems, while variable messaging sign boards at 23 different locations would deliver important information to motorists, including real-time updates on traffic conditions, road closures, and weather as per the integrated ITMS system.