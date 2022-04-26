10-year-old killed as truck rams into two-wheeler on old Pune-Mumbai highway

PUNE: A minor boy was killed in a road accident on the old Pune-Mumbai highway on Sunday. The incident happened at 10am near a Shell petrol pump in Vallabhnagar area of Pimpri when a truck rammed into a two-wheeler.

The arrested truck driver was identified as Indrajit Kumar Sanket, 26, a resident of Bhumkar chowk in Hinjewadi and a native of Madhya Pradesh.

A complaint was lodged by Iqbal Abdul Kadar, 55, a tailor living in Sant Tukaramnagar area of Pimpri who was driving the two-wheeler with his grandson who was killed. The deceased was identified as Izan Shaikh, 10, and was heading to his mother’s house, according to police sub-inspector Waghmare.

“He was sitting pillion with his grandfather on Activa when the truck rammed into the two-wheeler,” said Waghmare.

A case under Sections 304(a), 279, and 338 of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 184 and 119/177 of Motor Vehicle Act was registered at Pimpri police station.