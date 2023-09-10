11 charitable hospitals stopped treating patients under IPF scheme: charity commissioner

The charity commissioner of Pune on Sunday stated that 11 hospitals have stopped treating patients under the Indigent Patients Fund (IPF) scheme for the past four-five year, despite being registered as charitable hospitals. The commissioner has asked them to submit a letter of explanation for this change There are 58 charitable hospitals in Pune, 74 in Mumbai, and 430 across the rest of the state. (HT PHOTO)

However, hospitals state that they a functioning as a private entity.

Sudhir Bukke, joint charity commissioner, Pune said, “While scrutinising records recently, it was found that 11 hospitals are not submitting the record of the IPF scheme statement and have stopped it.”

Among the 11 hospitals- are Giriraj Hospital, Ace Hospital, and Parmar Hospital. Most of these charitable hospitals are now functioning as private hospitals while other hospitals are running in negative balance and have stopped the scheme.

“They cannot simply walk out after taking benefits as charitable hospitals and stop providing aid to poor patients. After we receive their response further action will be taken as per the provision of 41 (D) of Bombay Public Trust Act 1950,” Bukke said.

There are 58 charitable hospitals in Pune, 74 in Mumbai, and 430 across the rest of the state. Patients from economically weaker sections get free or discounted treatment under the Indigent Patients Fund (IPF) scheme at these hospitals.

Dr Sadanand Parmar, head of Parmar Hospital said, “I am 84 years-old and cannot handle day to day operations.Hence, we have stopped IPF scheme for the last four years. My son will take over the hospital and will do the needful. However, currently, he is abroad/”

Dr Suresh Patankar,head of ACE Hospital said, “We stopped IPF scheme after we started running as a private entity. We haven’t taken any benefit of the charitable hospital scheme,” he said.

Dr Ramesh Bhoite, head of Giriraj Hospital,said, “Since 2020, the hospital has been operating as a private hospital and has stopped the IPF scheme. “I am unwell and have undergone a transplant and stopped practice. The trust has been in negative balance for the last six to seven years.”

