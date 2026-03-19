11 months after Pahalgam attack, victim’s daughter appointed to PMC following complaint

Nearly a year after her father was killed in the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, Asawari Jagdale, on Wednesday, was appointed as an administrative officer (Class II post) in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). The appointment came following state government intervention, triggered by her recent public appeal for employment. Asawari Jagdale receiving appointment letter. With her are PMC Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram, and Pune Mayor Manjusha Jagdale among others (HT)

Asawari, daughter of Santosh Jagdale, a Pune-based businessman killed in the April 22, 2025, attack, received her appointment letter at the PMC headquarters on Wednesday. The move comes a month after she publicly expressed frustration over delays in securing the government job promised to victims’ families.

“I thank chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, deputy CM Eknath Shinde, and PMC chief Naval Kishore Ram for issuing my appointment letter today. After the PMC handed over the letter, Fadnavis sir called me and extended his support and best wishes,” Asawari said.

Officials noted that Asawari’s educational qualifications, a degree in computer science and an MBA in Human Resources, were considered while assigning her to the administrative role.

PMC commissioner Naval Kishore Ram confirmed, “Asawari has been appointed as an administrative officer, a Class II post, following directions from the chief minister.”

Last month, Asawari had publicly voiced her distress over not receiving the promised job, stating that her family had been facing financial hardship since her father’s death and that their savings had been exhausted. Her remarks drew attention to delays in implementing the state government’s assurances.

Soon after, deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde intervened, directing the PMC to expedite her appointment. The civic body processed her case, leading to the issuance of the appointment letter on Wednesday. Several BJP leaders and local office-bearers were present at the event.

​A statement from the chief minister’s Office said: “Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had assured Asawari Jagdale, daughter of Santosh Jagdale, who was killed in the Pahalgam attack, of a government job. Today, she was handed the appointment letter by the Pune Mayor. As per government rules, she could have been given a Class III or IV post. However, as a special initiative, the Chief Minister directed the Pune Municipal Commissioner to grant her a Class II appointment. Accordingly, she has been appointed as an Administrative Officer in the PMC.”

Santosh Jagdale’s death drew widespread attention not only due to the brutality of the attack but also because of a poignant image that followed. His daughter, Asawari, had led his funeral procession in Pune wearing the same blood-stained clothes from the day of the attack—a moment that came to symbolise both personal grief and public outrage.

Reacting to her appointment, Pune mayor Manjusha Nagpure said, “The promise made by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis after this tragic incident has been honoured today, and for this, we express heartfelt thanks. The state government and the PMC are working sensitively and remain committed to ensuring timely justice and assistance to citizens. Taking care of families of martyrs who laid down their lives for the motherland is the true essence of sensitive administration.”

Her appointment closes a prolonged wait marked by grief, administrative delays, and eventual political intervention, nearly 11 months after the attack that changed her life.