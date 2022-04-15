11,000 MSRTC workers in Pune division resume duties after HC order
Nearly 80% of the 13,000 workers or 11,000 workers at the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) Pune division have resumed duties after the Bombay High Court (HC) asked the protesting employees to do so by April 15. From Saturday, April 16, strict action might be taken against those who haven’t resumed work.
One of the senior MSRTC officials on condition of anonymity said, “Since the HC has given instructions to workers about resuming work, the flow of protesting workers coming back to work is good in the Pune division. Till now, out of the 13,000 workers in the Pune division, more than 80% have joined. We are hoping that by Monday, this number will reach above 90% and on the other hand, we also have contract staff workers to run the bus operations.”
“We are now planning to resume the maximum scheduled bus operations on all the routes which were there before the strike started and start the bus service in full force. In the last five months, there have been huge losses for the organisation as we missed the major season of Diwali, the year ending and the Gudi Padwa festival when people travel the most. We would try to recover our losses now during the summer vacations,” he said.
On April 6, a division bench of chief justice Dipankar Datta and justice MS Karnik in its observation instructed the workers to resume duties till April 15 as five months had already passed. Since the last, more than five months, the MSRTC workers and their unions have been protesting for various demands. A Kruti Samiti of the unions was formed earlier to strike a conversation with the state government. But apparently, the main demand of merging the MSRTC with the state government was compromised according to the workers so all the workers (apart from the union members) had spontaneously started the strike.
Sanjay Munde, a suspended ST driver from the Pune division said, “We protested for five months and now we are ready to accept the HC order and accordingly, I along with thousands of other protesting workers have resumed work. But our demand for the merger of the organisation will continue in the legal fight with the state government.”
Meanwhile, show-cause notices have been sent to several workers and after three rounds of inquiry hearings, they will be dismissed from work if they don’t resume duties. The Pune division has suspended over 650 workers till now.
Notices sent to Thane housing societies for residents to register pets with civic body
The Thane Municipal Corporation's veterinary department has sent notices to 150 housing societies to provide details of the pets owned by the residents. Till now, around 4,500 pets are registered with the civic body. As many are not aware of the rules, the civic body has released circulars regarding the same and distributed them to all the housing societies. As per the civic body, these laws existed but it was not strict about it initially.
Driver who fled with ₹82.5 lakh cash arrested in Navi Mumbai's Panvel
Within 24 hours of a van driver fleeing away with the cash box meant to be deposited in ATMs across Navi Mumbai, the NRI Coastal Police nabbed him from Panvel on Thursday night. Sandeep Dalvi (35), a resident of Koparkhairane who fled with the van and vault that had ₹82.50 lakh cash, has been arrested. The accused was presented before the court on Friday and has been remanded to police custody till April 20.
'1.5 days supply...': Maharashtra minister flags potential coal, power crisis
Maharashtra energy minister Nitin Raut on Friday claimed the state was grappling with coal and power crisis. “Some plants in Maharashtra are left with 1.5-days of coal, some with 3 days & some others with 6 days of coal. The state government is working to resolve power crisis. The water resources minister has been asked to supply water for hydroelectricity generation,” Raut told news agency ANI. One TMC is needed every day to generate electricity.
Maharashtra logs 69 fresh Covid cases, 1 death; Mumbai sees 44 new infections
Maharashtra reported 69 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, which means that for the first time after three days, less than 100 people in the state tested positive in a single day. With this, its cumulative infection tally has risen to 7,875,620, including 113, 124 and 103 fresh infections on April 12, 13 and 14, respectively.
'Mamata Banerjee must apologise, quit': BJP ups ante in Nadia rape case
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday hit out at Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee for her remarks on the teen girl who died in the state's in Nadia district hours after she was allegedly gang raped. The opposition BJP demanded her resignation from the top post. The BJP's Bengal unit chief Sukanta Majumdar called for a case against Mamata Banerjee.
