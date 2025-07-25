113 colleges barred from admissions by BAMU

The Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) has taken a strong stance by halting postgraduate admissions in 113 affiliated colleges across four districts due to inadequate infrastructure and serious violations of regulatory norms. According to BAMU, these colleges are not accredited by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). As a result, admissions have been suspended based on resolutions passed by both the academic and management councils. On July 17, 2025, the dean’s committee reviewed these findings and issued a circular instructing the colleges to rectify the identified deficiencies. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Following the suspension, expert committees appointed by BAMU visited the affected colleges and submitted their reports. On July 17, 2025, the dean’s committee reviewed these findings and issued a circular instructing the colleges to rectify the identified deficiencies. University officials revealed that several colleges were running postgraduate programs without essential facilities such as classrooms, laboratories, or qualified faculty. In some cases, faculty appointments were only on paper, with some appointees either unpaid or absent from the campus. Many colleges also failed to implement biometric attendance systems, raising further concerns about their academic integrity.

Pro-Vice Chancellor (Pro V-C) Walmik Sarode explained, “Following the resolution passed in the academic council meeting on July 21, we have finalised the list of eligible colleges. Postgraduate admissions will only be allowed in institutions that received positive recommendations from the inspection report. Colleges with negative feedback have been given time until July 28, 2025, to address their deficiencies. Further decisions will be made after reviewing their compliance.”

A three-member inspection committee conducted spot visits to these colleges and uncovered widespread irregularities. The committee found that the colleges had been violating norms while continuing to admit students into postgraduate programs without the necessary academic and physical infrastructure.

This move follows a previous university resolution that no college without NAAC accreditation would be allowed to offer postgraduate courses. In response, some politically backed college managements argued that the NAAC accreditation process was inactive and requested an extension from the state government. The government granted a six-month grace period for these colleges.

Despite the extension, BAMU initiated a physical inspection to verify compliance. The inspections revealed that several colleges had failed to address the deficiencies within the given time frame.

As per Resolution No. 11 passed by the academic council on July 21, 2025, the list of eligible colleges has now been finalised. Postgraduate admissions for the first year will only be permitted in colleges that received positive recommendations. Institutions with negative remarks have been given until July 28 to address their shortcomings; after this date, the university will make decisions regarding their admission processes.