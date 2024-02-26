11K teachers recruited to schools across Maharashtra

The first phase of the Maharashtra teachers’ recruitment process – taking place for the first time in the past 20 years – has been completed Sunday and nearly 11,000 new teachers have been added to the schools across the state. According to the statistics published by the education department, there were 16,799 posts without interviews out of the total 21,678 posts. Out of which 11,085 candidates are being recommended while 5,717 are not yet recommended. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The recruitment process is being conducted in a fully transparent manner but for the first time, ‘a complaint redressal and rectification committee’ has been formed to officially redress complaints.

Suraj Mandhare, state education commissioner, said, “This process was completed by the education department in a completely transparent manner and without any influence. During the entire process, the administration responded to every query raised on social media and also responded to individual messages from the merit holders.”

“The official news bulletin was circulated on the portal daily. The ‘Grievance Redressal and Redressal Committee’ should be contacted via email at edupavitra2022@gmail.com.”

An open appeal has been made for recording phone numbers, keeping photographs of any wrongdoers, and reporting them directly to the police so that no one gets a chance to do any wrong in the process.

Various measures have been taken to curb tendencies to confuse qualified persons.

Mandhare further said, “Whenever some questions or technical difficulties arose during this process, the minister of education and the principal secretary resolved them at the ministry level very promptly and thoroughly so it was easy to move the process forward.

“As a result of all this, even the candidates who were not selected on Monday have expressed the feeling that the recruitment process was completed in a very fair, transparent and regular manner. On the whole, all the new teachers, selected in such a fair manner, are expected to contribute fully to the work of student formation,” he said.

Meanwhile, the recruitment is being implemented by the school education department of the state and even after recommending qualified candidates, thousands of posts are still vacant.

Considering reservation, 2357 seats are vacant due to non-candidate of ex-servicemen and 1,536 seats due to non-candidate of part-time and 568 seats are vacant due to non-candidate sportsmen.