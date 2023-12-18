12 killed in two separate road accidents in Pune district

Twelve people, including four members of two families each, lost their lives in two road accidents reported in Pune and Ahmednagar late Sunday night. Traffic chaos was reported on the stretches for several hours after the accident. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

In the first incident, according to the preliminary information provided by Otur police station officials, eight persons died on the spot in a triple fatal accident at Anjirachi Bagh in the Dingore area on Ahmednagar-Kalyan Highway.

A pick-up van going from Otur in Pune district towards Kalyan hit an autorickshaw and a truck which resulted in the accidental death of five men, one woman and two children.

In the accident, four members of the same family in the pick-up van died including a four-year-old boy and a six-year-old girl on the spot.

The deceased have been identified as Ganesh Maskare (30), Komal Maskare (25), Harshad Maskare (4), and Kavya Maskare (6 ), all residents of Madh Pargaon in Junnar taluka.

The identity of the other deceased has not been ascertained yet, said police.

A huge traffic jam was reported on the road for some time after the accident.

According to the police, all the deceased died on the spot and as the news of the accident reached the control room, assistant police inspector Sachin Kandge of Otur Police Station and his team reached the spot.

Police and the locals carried out rescue and relief work at the accident spot helping the victims and their families.

The bodies of those who died in the accident have been brought to Otur for post-mortem.

Police sub-inspector Sachin Kandge, incharge of Otur police station, said, “Ganesh Maskare along with his family had gone to Pimpalwandi village in Junnar taluka for his sister-in-law’s wedding. After the celebration, they were returning home late at night. As he was a vegetable trader, he had filled a pickup truck. Leaving his family at home, he was going to sell vegetables at Tokawade as usual.”

“His car met with an accident at Pimpalgaon Joga. His wife and two children unfortunately died during the accident,” he said.

In the second accident near Chandanapuri village of Sangamner on the Nashik-Pune highway, a cargo truck travelling on the route from Pune to Sangamner overturned on a car passing through the service lane killing four people from the same family including a two-and-a-half-year-old girl.

The deceased have been identified as Abhay Suresh Visal (48), Ojaswi Harshal Dharankar (2.5), Asha Sunil Dharankar (42), Sunil Dinkar Dharankar (65) from Akole, district Ahmednagar.

Abhay Suresh Visal runs a famous bhel (snacks) business in Akole. After the accident, the villagers and Dolasane highway police rushed to help. The truck driver escaped after the accident.

Sangamner police inspector Devidas Dhumne, said, “Both the car and the cargo truck were travelling in the direction of Sangamner from Pune when the accident took place. As the truck negotiated a turn, it fell down on the car killing the four of its five passengers.”