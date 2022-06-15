12 -year - old boy comes under rear wheels of school bus, dies in Sinhagad road
A 12-year-old schoolboy was crushed to death under the rear wheels of a school bus, carrying students at Sinhagad road on Tuesday.
The deceased has been identified as Arnav Amol Nikam from Vadgaon Khurd. The incident occurred at about 3 pm, when the Public School, Vadgaon Khurd bus was dropping students’ home at the Rajyog Society bus stop.
Police informed that, when the bus was taking a turn, Aarnav came under the rear wheels of the bus. Passers-by rushed Aarnav to a private hospital where doctors declared him dead.
Sinhagad road police were informed about the mishap and later sent Aarnav’s body for post-mortem. Police informed 49 years old school bus driver Dattatrya Laxman Parekar to bring the vehicle to the police station.
The bus driver was booked under the relevant IPC sections for causing death due to negligence and for rash and negligent driving, following a complaint by the parents of the deceased child.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
-
Thane Police website hacked over Prophet remarks controversy restored
The hackers claimed to be supporters of an Islamic group. Following the hacking, a message popped up on the website, allegedly from the hackers in which they demanded an immediate apology to “Muslims all over the world”.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics