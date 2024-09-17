126 mobile police teams to monitor noise levels during Ganesh immersion procession

The Pune city police will deploy 126 noise level meter teams across the city during the Ganesh immersion procession on Tuesday and Wednesday. The immersion procession on the last day of the Ganesh festival attracts large crowds and features a range of DJ music and other celebratory sounds. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/HT PHOTO)

G Shreedhar, deputy commissioner of police (special branch), said, “Each team will be equipped with advanced noise measurement technology system to assess decibel (dB) levels of sounds produced during the procession. Action will be taken against violators.”

Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar said, “We have communicated to stakeholders to ensure smooth Ganesh immersion procession.”

According to the police, mobile noise level meter teams will be strategically located at important roads like Laxmi Road, Kumthekar Road, Tilak Road and other places.