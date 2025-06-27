12,966 candidates shortlisted for vacant teachers posts in second phase

The second phase of Maharashtra’s teacher recruitment process has officially begun, with interviews underway and 12,966 candidates have been shortlisted for 8,556 vacant posts, according to officials. Out of 1,861 educational institutions with vacancies, recommendations have been made for 8,264 posts based on the preferences submitted by candidates. However, due to various administrative reasons, 177 posts from 81 institutions have been withdrawn from the recruitment process. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The recruitment phase covers teaching positions from primary Class 1 to Class 12, including teacher training colleges. As per the 2019 government resolution, 30 marks are allotted for interviews and teaching skills evaluation. To ensure uniformity and fair assessment across institutions, a standard operating procedure (SOP) has been implemented for the recruitment drive.

Candidates who have been shortlisted are instructed to contact their respective educational institutions. In case of grievances, candidates may file a formal complaint within 10 days, along with valid documentation, through email to the designated grievance redressal committee.

Santosh Magar, president, DEd BEd Students Association, said, “There are several loopholes in the current recruitment system. The process should have been completed by June 15, but now July is about to begin and the recruitment has only just started. The entire process is delayed by almost a month.”

Currently, there are two types of recruitment, one with interviews and one without. Candidates who were already selected in the first phase (without interviews) have also applied for the second phase (with interviews). “They should be removed from the portal because their presence is unnecessarily raising the merit cut-offs,” said Magar.

“According to the preference-based system, some candidates who were allotted zilla parishad schools don’t want to go for Classes 9 to 12. Yet, their names still appear on the list. Meanwhile, candidates who genuinely want those positions are not being selected. This preference-based system is unfair,” he said.

In the first phase, which was held between October 2024 and March 2025, as many as 21,678 posts without interviews were filled.