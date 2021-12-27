13 vaxed engineering students from MIT test positive for Covid-19

PUNE Thirteen mechanical engineering students from the MIT World Peace university in Kothrud, all of whom were fully vaccinated, have tested positive for Covid-19, college authorities confirmed on Monday.

No decision on the university closing down has been taken yet, and students will be informed accordingly .

The college administration confirmed that none of the students tested positive for the Omicron variant.

All students who tested positive were involved in preparation of the Supra Sae national engineering design competition. A total of 25 students had occupied one corner of the campus where preparations were going on for the event.

“When we observed one person with symptoms of cough and cold, we decided to test of all 25 students and 13 tested positive. All the students who been tested positive are in good health and are under going treatment in a private hospital,” said a spokesperson from MIT.

As per state guidelines, students who have completed both doses of the vaccine and are allowed on campuses, 14 days after the second dose.

“All students who tested positive had completed the vaccination. The vaccination certificates of all the students who have tested positive are with the university’s administration,” said Prashant Dave, registrar, MIT World Peace University.

“Since morning, messages of the college being closed for two weeks have been circulating. Online classes will remain functional,” said a student of mechanical engineering requesting anonymity.