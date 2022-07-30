13-yr-old from Mumbai electrocuted while walking out of swimming pool in Lonavla

A 13-year-old boy from Mumbai died of electrocution while coming out of the swimming pool of a private villa in Lonavla hill station in Pune district on Thursday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Harun Masoon Wali (13), a resident of Sir Jamshedji Jijabai road, Byculla, Mumbai and a case of accidental death has been registered, they added.

The incident happened on Thursday evening at Crescent villa in Tungarli when the teenager came in contact with a pole carrying electric current near the pool and he fainted immediately. He was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead.

Police said the Wali family including Ruhi Khan, Kutun Khan, Iran Khan, Imran Masood and Harun Khan had come to Lonavla and booked the private villa in Tungarli.

At around 8.30pm, four children from the Wali family were playing inside the swimming pool when Harun came out and touched the pole.

Following the incident, Mohamand Sajid Khan (56), father of the deceased, filed a complaint at the local police station. The police have registered an accidental death report under Section 174 of CrPC.

Earlier on July 13, a two-year-old boy from Nashik, who had come to Lonavla with his family, was drown after he accidentally fell into a swimming pool at a bunglow they had rented.