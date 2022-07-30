13-yr-old from Mumbai electrocuted while walking out of swimming pool in Lonavla
A 13-year-old boy from Mumbai died of electrocution while coming out of the swimming pool of a private villa in Lonavla hill station in Pune district on Thursday, police said.
The deceased was identified as Harun Masoon Wali (13), a resident of Sir Jamshedji Jijabai road, Byculla, Mumbai and a case of accidental death has been registered, they added.
The incident happened on Thursday evening at Crescent villa in Tungarli when the teenager came in contact with a pole carrying electric current near the pool and he fainted immediately. He was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead.
Police said the Wali family including Ruhi Khan, Kutun Khan, Iran Khan, Imran Masood and Harun Khan had come to Lonavla and booked the private villa in Tungarli.
At around 8.30pm, four children from the Wali family were playing inside the swimming pool when Harun came out and touched the pole.
Following the incident, Mohamand Sajid Khan (56), father of the deceased, filed a complaint at the local police station. The police have registered an accidental death report under Section 174 of CrPC.
Earlier on July 13, a two-year-old boy from Nashik, who had come to Lonavla with his family, was drown after he accidentally fell into a swimming pool at a bunglow they had rented.
Citizen participatory budget: Submit applications by October 10, says PMC commissioner
Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar has asked all the regional ward offices to start the process of inviting applications for the citizen participatory budget 2023-24 and submit it by October 10 this year. Pune Municipal Corporation had started the participatory budget in 2006-07, and there is a good response from people, said officials. Under the initiative, city residents can suggest civic works of up to Rs 5 lakh each in their respective electoral wards.
NCP, Congress leaders in Pune condemn Governor’s comments
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's remarks on Mumbai triggered a massive controversy and Nationalist Congress Party and Congress party leaders in Pune on Saturday condemned his comments and demanded his resignation. NCP workers held agitations at Alka Talkies chowk on Saturday. NCP spokesperson, Pradip Deshmukh, said, “The governor has insulted the people of Maharashtra. He should take back his words. By making such controversial comments he is dividing the people here.”
Uran police arrest three including husband for death of woman
The Uran police have arrested three persons for allegedly killing a 34-year-old woman by drowning the deceased Vijaya Waghmare's and then burying her body. The arrested include the woman's husband and brother-in-law. Even as the incident occurred on July 24, it came to light only on Friday after which the accused were arrested. The accused, Samadhan Ram Katkari (34), her brother-in-law Navnath (29) and their friend, Gajanan Hari Katkari (28), were arrested on Saturday by Uran police.
Guest column | Diaspora deeply rooted in Punjabi culture
Indian artistes often tour foreign countries to perform and entertain the Indian diaspora. They are highly sought after in the USA, Canada, Australia, and the UK. This summer, artistes such as Arijit Singh, Kapil Sharma, AR Rehman, Diljit Dosanjh, and Neha Kakkar performed in Canada. We, too, attended singer Diljit Dosanjh's performance in Vancouver. No Indian artiste had ever performed there before Dosanjh. Perhaps, the organisers and sponsors knew of Dosanjh's immense popularity.
On birthday, white tigress Vanya dies in Bengaluru's Bannerghatta zoo: Report
Even as the world was celebrating International Tiger Day on Friday, Bengaluru's Bannerghatta Biological Park was grieving the loss of a white tigress 'Vanya'. According to a BBP statement, Vanya was six years old and died of multiple organ failure following a viral infection. Coincidentally, Friday was also Vanya's birthday. She was born on July 29, 2016, to Subhadra and Surya. Vanya, who was considered the queen of the safari, had been ailing since April.
