1.4 lakh applicants make it to polytechnic final merit list

PUNE: The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) on July 8 announced the final merit list for admissions to polytechnic diploma courses across the state. A total of 1,40,850 applications have been included in the list. This includes 1,40,286 applications from within Maharashtra and 564 from other states. Directorate of Technical Education on July 8 announced final merit list for admissions to polytechnic diploma courses across the state.

The polytechnic stream, chosen by students after Class 10, has been gaining popularity in recent years, especially among high-performing students. This can be gauged by the fact that five students, who scored a perfect 100% in the 10th board exams, have applied for admission to diploma courses this year.

These five students are Ravan Harshada Hemant from Kolhapur, Sontakke Arnav Arvind from Latur, Lahane Manthan Shrikant from Latur, Sawant Chaitanya Krupesh from Sindhudurg, and Deshmukh Urvi Kuldeep from Latur.

Additionally, 9,686 students with over 90% marks, are part of the final merit list. With the final list released, students must now fill their college and course preferences between July 8 and July 10.

According to Dr. Vinod Mohitkar, director, DTE, the admission process will follow a new rule structure this year, with four Centralised Admission Process (CAP) rounds.

Candidates need to log in to their accounts to check their final merit number and make sure their personal details like name, gender, marks, and reservation category are correct. The DTE has clearly said that if anyone gets admission using false or wrong information, their admission will be cancelled.

“For the first CAP round, allocation will be based on the student’s top preference. In the second round, allotment will be from the top three choices, and in the third round, from the top six. If a student is allotted any of the preferred colleges, they will be required to take admission. Hence, students must enter their preferences carefully,” said Dr. Mohitkar.

The DTE Maharashtra will conduct three rounds of counselling for admission to polytechnic courses. These admissions are for the first year of the three-year full-time diploma in Engineering and Technology programmes. The programmes are offered at government, government aided, university managed, and private colleges. Seats will be allotted to students through the CAP rounds.

The Centralised Admission Process (CAP) for polytechnic courses will follow a structured schedule, beginning with the preference-filling phase from July 8 to July 10. This will be followed by the announcement of the first round merit list on July 12, and admissions for this round will take place from July 13 to July 15.

Subsequently, vacant seats for the second round will be declared on July 16, and students can fill their preferences for the second round between July 17 and July 19. The second round merit list will be published on July 21, with admissions scheduled from July 22 to July 24.