141 trees to be felled for PMRDA’s Mhalunge-Maan town planning scheme

Over 141 trees are planned to be felled for the Mhalunge-Maan town planning scheme undertaken by the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA). The Environmental Impact Assessment Authority of the state government’s Environment Department recently cleared the project. The authority has committed to replant 35 trees in the vicinity. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The state government had given preliminary approval of the town planning plan proposed on 250.50 hectares in December 2019. Changes in flood line of Mula river necessitated modification and the arbitrator has completed the hearing of suggestions and objections. The plan will soon be submitted to the government for final approval.

Rahul Mahiwal, municipal commissioner, PMRDA said, “With clearance from the state government environment department, the work will speed up.”

As part of the town planning scheme, PMRDA aims to construct 25 kilometres of roads with land acquisition procedures for the proposed roads already finalised. The dimension of roads ranges from 12-36-metre width and length varying between 587 metres and 5,906 metres.

Within the scheme’s blueprint, PMRDA has allocated 14.69 hectares for key infrastructural facilities, including a substation, sewage treatment plant, parking lots, crematorium, burial ground, and cultural community centres. Additionally, an extensive area of 33.67 hectares has been earmarked for the development of gardens, playgrounds, children’s recreational areas, river protection zones, open spaces, and green belts.

To ensure uninterrupted water supply, PMRDA has strategised to source water through the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) water purification plant located in Warje area. The authority plans to construct a state-of-the-art sewage treatment plant (STP) with a capacity of 32 million litres per day (MLD).

