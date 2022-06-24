146 utensils belonging to priest conducting last rites stolen
Copper, silver and steel utensils belonging to a priest named Prashant Moghe, who performs the last rites of deceased, were stolen from Omkareshwar ghat recently.
Social activist Sandeep Khardekar has written to Pune commissioner of police Amitabh Gupta to look into the issue.
Khardekar in his complaint to the Pune police chief gave reference of past thefts of last rite materials and utensils. On June 24, 146 small and big utensils made of copper, silver and steel were found stolen from the ghat. Khardekar said thieves break open locks and steal goods from storages belonging to the Moghes, one of the oldest families conducting the last rites at the ghat.
“There is an urgent need for installation of CCTV camera at the spot and a police chowky near the place. Suspects should be arrested soon,” Khardekar, adding that the civic body was paying scant attention towards the upkeep of the cremation place where tin sheets had been riddled with holes due to weather vagaries.
Additional commissioner of police Rajendra Dahale said, “I will look into the matter and necessary action will be taken.”
-
Fifty arrested for stealing gold valuables from warkaris
The Pimpri-Chinchwad police crime branch has arrested 50 people, including a juvenile and twelve women, for carrying out thefts during palkhi procession under different police stations of the commissionerate during the past three days. The arrests took place on Friday evening and FIRs were lodged the same day. A special squad was constituted to take prompt action against thieves targeting warkaris. At Chikhali police station, an accused identified as Prem Mukesh Bamnayak was arrested.
-
Students of Class 1-12 to have 100 per cent syllabus
The education department, on Friday, issued a government resolution stating, that for the academic year 2022-23, 100 per cent syllabus for Class 1 to Class 12 will be implemented. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, in the last two years, 25 per cent syllabus was slashed as classes were conducted online. However, now offline classes have resumed. Education officials said in the last two years, the syllabus was slashed as classes were held online for students.
-
CoEP bestowed ‘Unitary Technological Public University’ status by state govt
After trying for the past many years, the College of Engineering Pune (CoEP) has finally got 'Unitary Technological Public University' status from the Maharashtra government. While the official notification was issued on June 21, an announcement to this effect was made on Friday by state higher and technical education minister Uday Samant. Ever since the CoEP was granted autonomy in 2003-04, it has been trying to get the said status.
-
Passengers miffed with food counters inside waiting rooms at Pune railway station
While there are different kinds of waiting rooms for passengers to wait, rest or refresh at platform number one of Pune railway station, huge food counters that have not even started functioning have been installed in these waiting rooms since the past several days, causing great inconvenience to passengers. Especially, female passengers are now complaining that they have no privacy left.
-
Tourists violating safety precautions in Bhor taluka to face action
With people making a beeline for tourist spots, forts and treks during the rainy season, the Pune district administration has taken steps to check unfortunate incidents involving visitors to these places. The administration has started awareness campaigns and will take action against those found flouting safety norms at tourist spots and forts in Bhor taluka.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics