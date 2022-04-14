14-year-old booked for raping minor in Pune

The Sangvi Police have lodged a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against a 14-year-old boy for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl. The incident took place on April 3.

According to the complaint lodged by the father, the girl was alone in the house when the accused forcibly entered the house and raped her.

The accused threatened her with a pair of sharp scissors and said he would kill her parents and on that pretext raped her.

The police have booked the accused under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) 376 ( rape), 506 ( 2) and 453 of the Juvenile Justice Act.

Police sub-inspector Kalu Gawari, the investigating officer in the case, said that a case has been lodged late on Wednesday, and the police are yet to detain the accused.

“The incident happened on April 3, and the girl’s parents came to file a complaint late on April 6. We are investigating the case,” said Gawari.

On April 8, meanwhile, a 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped in a public toilet in the Bund Garden area near the railway station. The accused followed her to the public toilet, knocked her down, physically abused her and fled.

Earlier, a minor girl was allegedly raped on different occasions by her father and teenage brother, while her grandfather and a distant uncle molested her, according to a First Information Report (FIR) lodged at Bund Garden Police Station on March 18. The crime was committed over five years since 2017 when the girl was eight-year-old. All the accused barring the minor have been arrested.