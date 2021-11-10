15 bottles of liquor stolen from Army officer’s house in Pune

PUNE The house of an Army officer in Khadki cantonment was broken into and bottles of liquor were stolen from it. The officer is a Lieutenant Colonel by rank.

The theft happened between the three-four days in the first week of November this year when the officer was not at home.

When he got back, around 15 bottles of high-end alcohol was missing from his house. The police are on the lookout for the suspects in the case.

A case was registered under Section 379 (punishment for theft) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Khadki police station.