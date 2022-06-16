1.5 million beneficiaries yet to take second jab in Pune district
According to the health department, a total of 1,582,496 beneficiaries are yet to take the second dose in Pune district, which are inclusive of Covishield, Covaxin and Corbevax.
Maximum second dose vaccination is pending from those beneficiaries that have taken Covishield, which is 1,244,826. In Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limit alone, 823,121 beneficiaries are due for second dose of Covishield.
For Covaxin as well, health department officials noted that 225,374 are still due for second dose in Pune district.
Immunisation officers and health department officials noted that the response to vaccination is good. The stock for all vaccines is also available with the health department.
Dr Suryakant Devkar, immunisation officer at the health department of the PMC said that there is enough vaccine stocks available with us.
“For Covaxin, there is a vial of 10 and so many times beneficiaries have to wait before they get the jab as the health officials are waiting for at least 10 people to arrive at the vaccination centre before they open the vial. We have 68 centres in PMC limits which are giving the jabs. And at present for Covaxin there is a stock of at least 15,000 with us,” said Devkar.
He added that for the Corbevax vaccine for the age group of 12 to 15 years of age there are just 30 centres.
“There are 20 doses in each vial and so sometimes beneficiaries have to wait longer. But as cases are increasing, we are hoping that more and more beneficiaries would complete their doses,” said Devkar.
-
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
