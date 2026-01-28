Pune 1.5-km stretch of riverfront near Sangamwadi to be inaugurated on Feb 15

A 1.5-km stretch of the Mutha riverfront at Sangamwadi will be opened to the public on February 15, marking the first operational segment of the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) ambitious riverfront development project.

The stretch, which has been completed in all respects, is part of the first phase of the riverfront project being implemented between Sangamwadi and Bund Garden. The Mula-Mutha river flows for around 44 km through Pune, and the civic body has taken up riverfront development in phases to improve public access, amenities and the river’s surroundings.

Under the first phase, PMC is developing a 3.7-km-long riverfront between Sangamwadi and Bund Garden, of which around 90% of the work has been completed. The Sangamwadi stretch includes a walking track, cycling track, a themed park and other civic facilities. Once opened, the riverfront will be accessible to citizens from 6 am to 9 am and from 5 pm to 8 pm.

Ahead of the opening, municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram inspected the completed stretch on Monday along with additional commissioners Prithviraj BP, Pavneet Kaur and Omprakash Divte. Tree plantation was also carried out during the inspection.

City engineer Prashant Waghmare said, “The riverfront project is progressing in multiple phases. Work on the stretch between Sangamwadi and Bundgarden is now 90% complete. This 1.5 km section is expected to be ready soon, and the Pune Municipal Corporation plans to inaugurate it on its foundation day, February 15.”

Municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram, along with additional municipal commissioners Pavneet Kaur, Prithviraj BP, Omprakash Divate, and other senior officials, recently visited the site to review the progress of the project.

PMC officials said work on the riverfront between Sangamwadi and Kalyaninagar, covering nearly 5 km, is planned to be completed by the end of March 2026. A formal inauguration of this extended stretch will be held in the coming period by public representatives and ministers.