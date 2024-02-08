 15-yr-old runs truck over 3-year-old niece in Ravet - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Pune / 15-yr-old runs truck over 3-year-old niece in Ravet

15-yr-old runs truck over 3-year-old niece in Ravet

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Feb 08, 2024 06:28 AM IST

15-year-old accidentally starts a truck and runs over his three-year-old niece, crushing him to death in Ravet

Pune: A 15-year-old accidentally starts a truck and runs over his three-year-old niece, crushing him to death in Ravet.

15-year-old accidentally starts a truck and runs over his three-year-old niece, crushing him to death in Ravet. (Getty Images (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
15-year-old accidentally starts a truck and runs over his three-year-old niece, crushing him to death in Ravet. (Getty Images (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The Ravet police on Tuesday filed a case on the incident that was reported on August 13 last year.

According to the police, the girl’s father had parked his mini truck with key in ignition in front of his house at Ganeshnagar in Ravet.

His younger brother tried to operate the truck by using the key and the vehicle crashed into the house killing the girl.

While the police had initially filed an accidental death report, probe revealed the cause of death and they booked the minor for the death of the child.

Rakesh Palande, assistant police inspector, Ravet Police Station said, “We came to know that the minor operated the truck without having a valid licence.”

Ravet police have registered a case under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304(a) (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 4(1), 181 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

