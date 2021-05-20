19 flying squads to monitor supply of Mucormycosis medicine in Pune

Pune: Looking at the surge in mucormycosis cases in Covid patients and rise in demand of medicine, the district administration along with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has decided to form 19 flying squads which will keep a tap on the demand and supply of medicine.

The squad will include officers and employees of the Food and Drug administration (FDA), revenue department and police force.

“There will be 19 squads, which are allocated parts of Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and rural Pune. These are the same squads which were keeping a tap on black- marketing of the Remdesivir injection,” said Shyam Pratapwar, assistant commissioner, FDA.

A control room has been set up by the district administration at the collectorate to monitor supply of Amphotericirin B injection and prevent black-marketing and storage of the medicine.

The district administration has also instructed private distributors and suppliers to inform about the availability of medicines and daily demands.

The city has reported 168 mucormycosis patients so far, while Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has reported 64 cases till now.

“The squadd have been told to keep daily updates, so we can prevent situations like shortage of Remdesivir injections,” said Pratapwar.

Pune Municipal Corporation has also increased its health insurance cover for the urban poor from ₹one lakh to three lakh due to post effect of Covid.

Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation has also started helpline numbers and online consultation for patients who have recovered from Covid.