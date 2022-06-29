17 school vans, 5 buses seized by Pune RTO
PUNE: With schools having reopened from this academic year, seeing overly-packed school buses and vans on the roads has become a routine affair. However, the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) is now coming down heavily on school transport vehicles that have not registered with or got their fitness certificate procedure done by the RTO. Between June 1 and June 28, the RTO seized and penalised a total of 17 school vans and 5 school buses, and served notice to their owners. Earlier this month, the Pune RTO had stated that out of the 6,200 registered school transportation vehicles, only half had registered and got their fitness certificate procedure done by the RTO.
Sanjay Sasane, deputy regional transport officer, said, “We have formed four squads of RTO inspectors who daily inspect school buses and vans running on roads. As schools have started, students are being transported by these vehicles and under this checking drive, we mainly check the vehicles’ transport passing, fitness certificate, permit and taxes, condition and most importantly the ‘overload’ factor of students whether it is in accordance with the rules or not. Accordingly, we have taken action against 17 school vans and 5 school buses.”
In the last two years of the Covid-19 pandemic, all school transportation vehicles were non-operational and in 2019, the Pune RTO registered 6,200 vehicles in the Pune division. While from this academic year when schools have physically reopened, around 3,000 school vans and buses have registered and got their fitness certificate procedure done from the RTO till date.
“We have already appealed and conveyed to all school transportation vehicle owners to get their fitness certificate procedure done and only then carry out transportation of students. Still, a large number of vehicles have not yet got their fitness certificate so a drive has been undertaken to check these vehicles across the city by our inspectors,” said Sasane.
About the action taken by the RTO against illegal school vehicles, Rajesh Kamble, owner of four school vans, said, “For the last two years due to Covid restrictions, our vehicles were not running due to which there was no business. While now when schools have started, we have had to do their entire RTO-related paperwork but in case of some vehicles, the process is still underway. So our demand is that we get more time to complete the registration and permit process.”
-
Jalandhar police trace extortionist, who threatened ex-BJP MLA, to Canada
The accused has been identified as Jatinder Singh alias a native of Makhu in Ferozepur, Sonu, currently residing in British Columbia, Canada. The accused had demanded ₹ 5 lakh from former MLA Bhandari over phone on June 25 after which the latter filed a police complaint. He addressed himself as a member of Goldy Brar's gang.
-
Sikh-American organisation SALDEF named recipient of 2021 FBI community leadership award
A Sikh-American education and policy non-profit organisation has been named recipient of a 2021 FBI community leadership award. In a statement, Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI Washington Field Office Steven M D'Antuono said that the Sikh-American Legal Defence and Education Fund has been named recipient of the 2021 FBI Director's Community Leadership Award (DCLA) for the Washington Field Office (WFO). SALDEF is a Sikh American education, media, and policy non-profit.
-
Man of the hour Fadnavis makes good on promise
Mumbai: Rather like Arnie, Devendra Fadnavis had told his followers after his ignominious exit in 2019: “Me Parat Yaenar” (I'll be back). Uddhav Thackeray's resignation as Maharashtra chief minister on Wednesday was the culmination of Fadnavis's campaign against the MVA government effected with Terminator-like precision. Fadnavis, who turns 52 this July, is all set to return as Maharashtra's chief minister for the third time this week.
-
Punjab assembly: LoP Partap Bajwa demands autonomous body to telecast proceedings
Leader of Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa on Friday alleged anomalies in the live telecast of Punjab Vidhan Sabha proceedings. The Congress leader, who took up the issue in the Zero Hour, said he gets constant calls from across the state that whenever any Opposition member speaks, the camera's focus is removed from them during the telecast.
-
Congress MLA requests CM to take over PIMS Jalandhar
Congress MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary on Wednesday met chief minister Bhagwant Mann and requested him to take over the Punjab Institute of Medical Sciences Jalandhar so that the people of the Doaba region can avail top quality medical treatment at affordable prices. He demanded that the state government should cancel the public-private partnership and take over the institute.
