17-year-old drowns in pool in Pune

ByShrinivas Deshpande
May 17, 2023 11:54 PM IST

The incident took place at around 4 pm on Tuesday when the boy accompanied by a relative went to swim

A 17-year-old drowned in a private swimming pool at Chikhali in Pimpri-Chinchwad, officials said on Wednesday. The incident took place at around 4 pm on Tuesday when the boy accompanied by a relative went to swim.

A 17-year-old drowned in a private swimming pool at Chikhali in Pimpri-Chinchwad (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

Upon entering the pool, the boy found himself in distress in the deep part of the waterbody. Despite the relative’s efforts to raise an alarm, the minor could not be rescued in time. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead upon arrival. The police have registered a case and will focus on absence of lifeguard when the accident took place.

The deceased has been identified as Rahul Mahantappa Vaghmode of Morewasti, Chikhali. The victim’s relative, Suraj Mallikarjun Vaghmode (29), filed the police complaint and held the lifeguard and other individuals responsible for the incident.

Gyaneshwar Katkar, senior inspector, Chikhali police station, said, “As per the complaint filed by the brother of the victim, the minor died after facing difficulties while swimming and drowned.”

Chikhali police have registered a case under Sections 304 (a) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

