18 new vehicles to boost PMC’s cleanliness drive  

To address issues such as littering, garbage burning, debris dumping, and the use of banned plastics, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has added 18 new vehicles to its fleet. These vehicles will assist PMC officials in daily enforcement actions and bolster regulatory compliance measures across the city, officials from the PMC solid waste management department said. These vehicles will assist PMC officials in daily enforcement actions and bolster regulatory compliance measures across the city. (HT PHOTO)

On December 24, PMC received the 10 new vehicles, which were added to the eight vehicles acquired earlier this year in January and July.

The PMC regularly takes action against offenders through its 15 zonal offices and the central plastic team, targeting issues like littering, garbage burning, and banned plastics. Of the 18 new vehicles, 15 have been allocated to the zonal offices, with one vehicle each assigned to the sanitation department, the engineering department of solid waste management, and the central plastic team.

“With these new vehicles, we aim to maximise the imposition of fines and raise awareness among citizens about littering, garbage burning, and other related problems,” said Sandip Kadam, deputy commissioner of solid waste management, PMC.

During the ceremony, Pune municipal commissioner Dr Rajendra Bhosale emphasised the critical role of zonal offices in creating awareness and improving penalty enforcement. He also directed that the new vehicles be deployed in two shifts at the zonal level to optimise their use for community outreach and enforcement efforts.

According to PMC officials, since October 2, 2023, PMC has handled 72,778 cases, collected fines totalling ₹4.03 crore, and seized 6,268 kilograms of plastic.