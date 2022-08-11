18 students from Pune clear National Talent Search Examination

As many as 18 students from Pune district have cleared the National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) 2019-20.

NTSE is a national-level scholarship exam conducted by the National Centre for Education and Research (NCERT). NTSE scholars are provided with a scholarship of ₹1,250 per month for students of Class 11 and Class 12. And for graduation and higher studies, the Indian government provides a scholarship of ₹2,000 per month to these scholars.

Nevish Pathe, Mahesh Gaikwad, Sujal Acham, Vedant Talegaonkar, Srujan Wadkar, Aditya Kulkarni, Shrawanee Gogulwar, Raj Chandak, Vaidhei Jha, Viraansh Sontakke, Anushka Bhoir, Preetissh Sathawane, Anushka Thakur, Tanmay Vishwasrao, Kaushal Malpure, Aishwarya Patil, Shradha Shringade and Sakshi Marbhal have cleared the exam.

As per officials, other than scholarships, these students also get preference in admission to institutes like the Indian Institute of Technology (IITs).

Sunanda Wakhare, education officer, Zilla Parishad, said, “It is a very proud thing that these 18 students were selected at the national level. The students are tested for their mental and scholastic abilities. There are two phases of examinations taken by the NTSE. The first phase is conducted at the state level and the second phase is at the national level. Their hard work has paid off.”