192 negligence cases recorded in five years

The expert committee of Sassoon General Hospital(SGH) and BJ Medical College (BJMC), is responsible for probing alleged medical negligence by healthcare professionals in the district. Between 2020 and April 2025, the panel identified negligence in 192 cases, officials confirmed.

So far in 2025, seven cases have been reported. Of these, negligence was confirmed in just three cases to date, officials said.

According to the officials, the highest number of cases were reported in 2023 with 54 instances in the Pune district alone. A year later, 50 cases were reported — 46 from Pune district and the remaining four from Satara (2), Ahmednagar (1), and Sangli (1) district, said the officials. Additionally, currently, there are 112 pending cases, highlighting significant delays in the inquiry process and the need for expediting the investigations.

Dr Yallapa Jadhav, medical superintendent, SGH, said the committees are formed and probes are conducted in the alleged complaints of medical negligence as per the state government to Government Resolution (GR) issued in 2010.

“The district-level committee is constituted to look into allegations of medical negligence against doctors prior to the registration of an FIR. The action by Cops or other authorities is taken based on the report given by the committee,” he said.

As per official data, since 2020, a total of 87 committees have been constituted to investigate these incidents.