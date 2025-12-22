19,442 confirmed leprosy cases in state till Dec 12

Maharashtra has already recorded 19,442 leprosy cases this year (April 1–December 12, 2025), nearly matching last year’s total of 19,927, with more than four months remaining in the reporting period. The state health department conducts an annual leprosy screening drive, reporting cases recorded between April 1 and March 31. From April to November this year, a routine survey identified 13,324 cases, while a special statewide drive between November 17 and December 12 detected an additional 6,118 cases. Leprosy is an infectious disease caused by Mycobacterium leprae, primarily affecting the skin, peripheral nerves, eyes and other organs. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Maharashtra has reported high numbers of leprosy cases in recent years, with 19,927 cases reported in 2024–25, 20,001 in 2023–24, and 19,860 in 2022–23.

As part of its push to eliminate leprosy by 2027, the state declared the disease notifiable in October, making it mandatory for doctors and healthcare institutions to report every diagnosed case to district and municipal health authorities within two weeks, officials said.

Dr Rajratna Waghmare, joint director of Health Services (tuberculosis and leprosy), said the spike in detected cases during the campaign reflects improved surveillance rather than a sudden surge in infections. “More teams and manpower were deployed to screen vulnerable populations extensively. Early detection helps reduce transmission and enables timely public health interventions,” he said.

Dr Waghmare added that while achieving leprosy-free status is challenging, it remains possible.

“Sustained screening, early diagnosis and uninterrupted treatment, especially in tribal and remote districts, along with community awareness and intensified surveillance are key to meeting the 2027 elimination target,” he said.

Leprosy is an infectious disease caused by Mycobacterium leprae, primarily affecting the skin, peripheral nerves, eyes and other organs. Despite medical advances, stigma and misconceptions continue to delay diagnosis and treatment, often leading to deformities, classified as Grade 2 disability.