19-year-old held for murder of friend over disputes 

A 19-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly killing his friend following an argument over consuming alcohol in Wagholi, said Police. The incident was reported at around 1 pm in the labour camp area in Wagholi where deceased Raju Lohar, a resident of Darekar Wasti, was found dead. During the police investigation, it was found that the accused, a resident of Darekar Wasti killed Lohar by by smashing his head with a stone. Police said there were arguments between the duo over consuming alcohol. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to initial investigations, the two young men had been drinking in a secluded area when the argument turned physical. Police said there were arguments between the duo over consuming alcohol. In a fit of rage, the accused killed Lohar by smashing his head with a stone. In this attack, Lohar was injured and died.

Immediately a team of Wagholi police rushed to the spot and arrested the accused who later confessed that he had killed Lohar over drinking issues. Police suspect that the accused might have been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the murder and hence they have sent his blood sample report for further laboratory tests. A procedure to file a police case at Wagholi police station is going on under relevant sections of the BNS and further investigation is going on.