2 booked for death of minor by electrocution

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 11, 2025 05:12 AM IST

Pune police booked Shivam Andekar for a hoarding's illegal power supply that led to an 8-year-old girl's electrocution in Nana Peth.

The Pune city police have booked one Shivam Udaykant Andekar and his associate for allegedly putting up an illuminated hoarding light up with illegal electric supply that claimed the life of an eight-year-old girl due to electrocution in Nana Peth on June 1.

The power supply was illegally sourced from a municipal electric pole, according to Samarth police. A 11-year-old boy who tried to rescue the girl also sustained injuries.

Police found that the board was installed by Andekar and his associates.

The Samarth police on Tuesday filed two cases under Sections 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 135 under the Electricity Act against the accused.

Follow Us On