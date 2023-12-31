2 dead, 55 injured after bus overturns in Tamhini Ghat

A bus carrying 57 passengers, all employees of a Pune-based private firm as a part of a holiday tour to Konkan, overturned in Tamhini Ghat leaving two dead and 55 others injured early on Saturday morning. The deceased and the injured had organised a private trip to Harihareshwar and hired a private bus. (HT PHOTO)

According to officials, the tour was organised by employees of the firm in Loni Kalbhor near Pune to visit various places in Konkan. The deceased have been identified as Kanchan Maruti Manjre (20) from Nanded Bhokar and Surbhi Ravindra More (25) from Shahda, Nandurbar.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Mangaon Senior PI Rajendra Patil said “The deceased and the injured had organised a private trip to Harihareshwar and hired a private bus. They are employees of a marketing and trading company in Loni Kalbhor. A case under IPC 304 A has been lodged against the driver who is injured and admitted to the hospital, ” he added.

“When the bus carrying employees of a Loni Kalbhor establishment was heading towards Harihareshwar, the driver lost control over the bus, which overturned. Two women have died in the incident,” said Nitinkumar Vijaysinh Pondkule, a sub-divisional police officer (Mangaon range).

The accident, according to Pondkule, occurred in Mangaon police station jurisdiction.

Raigad Superintendent of Police Somnath Gharge said, “The private travel bus (MH 04 FK 6299) going from Pune to Mangaon was passing through the jurisdiction of the Mangaon police around 7.30 am when it overturned while going down the slope. Two women died during the accident and the remaining 55 were injured,” he said.

Raigad additional SP Atul Zende said, “It was a company-sponsored bus having an office in Loni Kalbhor. They were on their way to a holiday when the accident occurred, which left two women dead. The process of identifying the deceased and other passengers is now underway. Timely police help and assistance from local villagers helped us to rush the injured to the nearest hospital during golden hour. The condition of others is stable, and we are continuously monitoring the situation.”

As soon as the information about the accident was received, the rescue team along with the police rushed to the spot.

The injured have been admitted to the hospital for treatment. According to the police, the private bus left Pune for a trip to Konkan. When the bus came to Tamhini Ghat between Mangaon and Pune early on Saturday morning, the driver lost control of the bus after which it overturned in the ghat.

Villagers of Kondeghar also stepped forward for rescue work. The injured passengers have been admitted to the Upazila Hospital in Mangaon. Traffic on the route was disrupted after the accident. After two hours, the bus was removed with the help of a crane, and the traffic was streamlined.