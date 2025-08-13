2 held, 5 minors taken into custody for brandishing sickles in Yerawada

Police on Monday arrested two individuals and took five minors into custody after a gang created terror in the Ganeshnagar area of Yerawada on August 5 by brandishing sickles and shouting aggressively, leading to residents locking themselves indoors out of fear. A case was registered in the Yerawada Police Station, and two gang members were arrested.(Shutterstock)

A video of the incident soon went viral, creating more panic and confusion. Yerawada police later registered a case and rounded up all seven gang members.

The incident was reported from the Ganeshnagar area, where the gang was noticed roaming around, freely brandishing weapons around 11pm.

Later, they uploaded a video of the incident on social media, which the police also saw and immediately swung into action.

Senior inspector Ravindra Shelke said a case was registered in Yerawada Police Station and two from the gang were arrested, while the other five were produced before the Juvenile Court as they were minors.

In the same Ganeshnagar area where the youths tried to spread fear, the police paraded the two arrested goons with their faces covered, following their arrest on Monday. Citizens were urged not to tolerate hooliganism and report such incidents to the police immediately.

Inspector Ravindra Shelke said, “The accused wanted to establish their dominance in the area and waved the weapons in the air to spread terror. Necessary sections have been invoked against the accused under the Arms Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.”