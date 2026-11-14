2 held for stealing 108 expensive watches worth ₹9.84 lakh from shop in Thergaon

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have arrested two men for allegedly breaking into a watch shop near Dange Chowk in Thergaon and stealing 108 expensive watches worth ₹9.84 lakh and other valuables, said police on Friday. The theft took place between 9pm on November 3 and 10am on November 4. Police said the accused had allegedly stolen the watches with the intention of selling them. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The accused allegedly removed the shop’s roof sheets, broke open the premises and decamped with the watches and a digital video recorder (DVR) of the CCTV system.

Since the shop’s CCTV footage was unavailable, the police examined around 150 to 200 CCTV cameras installed by government and private establishments in the surrounding area and identified the accused.

The police arrested Amir Shabbir Shaikh, 28, a resident of Bhimashankar Colony in Kiwale, on November 10. His alleged accomplice, Irfan Hamid Mulani, 21, a resident of Muslim Wada near Padmavati Temple in Urse, was also arrested.

During interrogation, the police recovered 108 watches, a scooter and a mobile phone.

Police said the accused had allegedly stolen the watches with the intention of selling them.